Hyundai Creta Electric battery specs, variants, and colour options revealed

Ahead of its launch that will take place on 17 January at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, Hyundai has unveiled the Creta Electric for the Indian market. The latest offering will be the first locally produced EV from the brand for India.

The upcoming Creta EV will be available in four variants, namely Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence. Further, customers will be able to choose from 10 colours - Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, Fiery Red Pearl, Starry Night, Ocean Blue Metallic, Ocean Blue Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald Matte, Ocean Blue Metallic with black roof, and Atlas White with black roof.

Powering the 2025 Hyundai Creta Electric will be 51.4kWh and 42kWh battery packs, each paired with a single electric motor powering the front wheels. The lower and higher output versions will return a claimed range of 390km and 473km, respectively.

Key features of the new Creta Electric will include tweaked front and rear bumpers with refreshed skid plates, active aero flaps on the front bumper, new 17-inch alloy wheels, blanked-out grille with an integrated charging port, V2L charging, new three-spoke steering wheel, shift-by-wire technology, new centre console, digital key, and a panoramic sunroof.

