Hyundai Creta Electric arrives at dealerships

With prices announced, the newly launched Hyundai Creta Electric has started to arrive at showrooms across the country.

The electric SUV boasts features such as dual 10.25-inch screens, panoramic sunroof, powered and cooled front seats, floating centre console, reclining rear seats, 360-degree camera, and even Level 2 ADAS.

The Creta EV can be had in Smart, Smart (O), Executive, Premium, and Excellence variants with an option to choose from two battery packs. These further have claimed ranges of 390km and 473km, respectively.

The rivals to the Creta Electric include MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

