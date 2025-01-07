Hyundai Creta and Venue prices hiked

Hyundai India has announced a price hike for two of its popular models, the Creta and Venue SUVs. The price adjustment affects various engine and trim options across both lineups.

For the standard Creta, variants equipped with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engines see a price increase of up to Rs. 11,000. Diesel variants of the Creta receive a more significant hike, with prices going up by as much as Rs. 13,000. This adjustment impacts all trims powered by these engines.

The sportier Creta N-Line, available in N8 and N10 trims, also get a price revision. Both variants, which are powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine paired with either a manual or a DCT gearbox, now cost up to Rs. 11,000 more.

The Hyundai Venue compact SUV offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, sees a uniform price increase across its range. All variants of the Venue, regardless of engine or trim level, now carry a price tag that is Rs. 9,000 higher than before.

