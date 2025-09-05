    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Aura SX variant updated with new features

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 05 September 2025,18:50 PM IST

            Hyundai India has strengthened the SX trim of the Aura sedan by adding new equipment to improve convenience and comfort. The update is applicable to both petrol and CNG versions of the model.

            The Aura SX now comes with projector headlamps and automatic climate control. Other key features of the SX trim include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear-view camera with static guidelines, 15-inch alloy wheels, and a smart key with push-button start/stop.

            Prices for the updated Aura SX are set at Rs. 8.23 lakh for the petrol manual and Rs. 9.20 lakh for the CNG version (both ex-showroom).

            Hyundai Aura SX variant updated with new features

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/05/2025 18:50:31

