Hyundai Aura S AMT Variant Introduced at Rs. 8.07 Lakh

Hyundai India has expanded its Aura lineup with the launch of a new S AMT variant. Priced at Rs. 8,07,700 (ex-showroom), the new variant introduces automatic transmission accessibility at a more affordable price point.

The Aura S AMT is powered by the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, mated to an automated manual transmission (AMT). This powertrain combination puts out 82bhp and 114Nm of torque.

In terms of equipment, the new variant comes equipped with key safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS – highline). On the exterior, it gets LED DRLs and electrically foldable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

With this update, Hyundai aims to make its AMT offering more accessible to first-time sedan buyers.

The Hyundai Aura competes in the compact sedan segment against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor.

