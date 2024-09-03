Hyundai Aura E variant launched in India at Rs. 7.49 lakh

Hyundai India has launched the Aura E variant in India at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new entry level variant sits below the S variant and costs Rs. 82,000 less.

The Aura CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol CNG that produces 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and has an ARA-claimed mileage of 28.4kmkg.

The E variant features include a height-adjustable driver seat, 3.5-inch MID, front power windows, six airbags, and LED tail lamps.

The Hyundai Aura CNG is an alternative to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG and Tata Tigor CNG.

