Hyundai Aura bookings open ahead of launch on 21 January

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 03 January 2020, 15:40 PM

Bookings for the Hyundai Aura have begun for an amount of Rs 10,000. The new compact sedan from Hyundai, which will be launched in India on 21 January, can be booked on the company’s website or at any Hyundai dealership.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Today we mark the beginning of the new decade with the commencement of bookings for the Hyundai Aura. The Hyundai Aura propagates ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. With its modern unique design, inspired by the ‘spirit to Go the distance’ and the ‘zeal to go beyond limits’, we are confident that the Hyundai Aura will make a mark in its segment”.

Powertrain options on the new Hyundai Aura include BS6 compliant versions of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel engine. Also on offer will be 1.2-litre petrol engine and a CNG variant. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. The model will be available in 12 variants and six colour options.