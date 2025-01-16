    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai announces its showcase for the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Thursday 16 January 2025,09:30 AM IST

            Hyundai India has revealed its plans for the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The brand will have a range of cars to showcase at the upcoming event. Additionally, it will announce the prices of the Creta Electric on 17 January.

            Hyundai Creta Electric Right Front Three Quarter

            The display by Hyundai will include models like the Staria MPV, Ioniq 5, new Ioniq 9, and an unnamed model. Furthermore, the automaker will have ADAS simulators, EV fast chargers, Nexo alternate fuel vehicle, and live AI art.

            Hyundai Creta Electric Right Front Three Quarter

            The highlight of the show will undoubtedly be the Creta EV, Hyundai’s first locally produced electric vehicle. Based on the ICE version of the company’s most popular product in the country, it will feature 51.4kWh and 42kWh battery packs, offering a claimed range of up to 473km on a single full charge.

            -

