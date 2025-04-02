Hyundai Alcazar Mid-spec Variants Get Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

For the longest time, mid-spec variants of several Hyundai cars were offered only with wired connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Now, Hyundai has initiated an active step to fix this by introducing the ‘Wired to Wireless Adapter’.

Launched at a price of Rs. 3,800, the new adapter is available in Prestige, Platinum, and Signature variants of the Alcazar. This means that customers will now be able to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly with the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Besides this, the Alcazar continues to be offered with the existing 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol and 1.5-litre Diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Commenting on the introduction of Wired to Wireless Adapter, Tarun Garg, Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Our focus is to empower customers by providing best-in-class technology that elevates their driving experience. The introduction of our “Wired to Wireless Adapter” is a significant step in meeting the expectations of today’s tech-savvy customers, who expect seamless connectivity throughout their journeys. We believe this innovation will enhance the in-car entertainment experience of our customers.”

