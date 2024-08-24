Hyundai Alcazar facelift to be offered in four variants and nine colours

Hyundai India recently revealed the Alcazar facelift and also started accepting orders for the SUV. Interested customers can pay a sum of Rs. 25,000 to put down their name for the upcoming three-row SUV.

The all-new Alcazar will be offered in four variants, namely, Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Customers can opt for the new Alcazar in six- and seven-seater versions across all the variants.

As for the colour options, the SUV will be offered in nine exterior paint schemes including, Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald Pearl, Robust Emerald Matte, Starry Night, Ranger Khaki, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.

Mechanically, the automaker has not made any changes to the SUV. The new Alcazar will continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former will come mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT, the latter will be tuned with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

