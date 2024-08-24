    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift to be offered in four variants and nine colours

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Saturday 24 August 2024,15:00 PM IST

            Hyundai India recently revealed the Alcazar facelift and also started accepting orders for the SUV. Interested customers can pay a sum of Rs. 25,000 to put down their name for the upcoming three-row SUV.

            The all-new Alcazar will be offered in four variants, namely, Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Customers can opt for the new Alcazar in six- and seven-seater versions across all the variants.

            As for the colour options, the SUV will be offered in nine exterior paint schemes including, Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald Pearl, Robust Emerald Matte, Starry Night, Ranger Khaki, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.

            Mechanically, the automaker has not made any changes to the SUV. The new Alcazar will continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former will come mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT, the latter will be tuned with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift
            HyundaiAlcazar facelift ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Alcazar facelift | Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift to be offered in four variants and nine colours

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift to be offered in four variants and nine colours

            By Haji Chakralwale08/24/2024 12:22:52

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift is available to book for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

            Tata Nexon CNG to be offered with 2 gearboxes

            Tata Nexon CNG to be offered with 2 gearboxes

            By Jay Shah08/24/2024 12:06:31

            The Tata Nexon CNG will be offered with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Citroen C3 automatic gearbox introduced; more features added

            Citroen C3 automatic gearbox introduced; more features added

            By Jay Shah08/23/2024 14:19:44

            The Citroen C3 turbo variants are now available with an automatic gearbox.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift bookings open in India

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift bookings open in India

            By Haji Chakralwale08/22/2024 21:37:19

            Hyundai India has officially commenced the bookings of the Alcazar facelift.

            Audi Q8 facelift launched in India at Rs. 1.17 crore

            Audi Q8 facelift launched in India at Rs. 1.17 crore

            By Jay Shah08/22/2024 12:09:40

            Audi India has launched the updated Q8 SUV at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.17 crore (ex-showroom).

            Mahindra Thar Roxx: Important dates to know

            Mahindra Thar Roxx: Important dates to know

            By Jay Shah08/21/2024 19:11:30

            We detail the booking timeline, deliveries, and date of 4x4 prices of Mahindra Thar Roxx.

            MG Windsor EV to get a panoramic sunroof

            MG Windsor EV to get a panoramic sunroof

            By Jay Shah08/21/2024 18:58:12

            The new video teaser confirms a panoramic sunroof for the MG Windsor EV.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            ₹ 3.05 - 3.75 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia New Carnival

            Kia New Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Audi Q8

            Audi Q8

            ₹ 1.17 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus SE

            Lamborghini Urus SE

            ₹ 4.57 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            ₹ 1.10 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars