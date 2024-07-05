Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted in new red colour; alloy wheel design leaked

Hyundai has been testing the Alcazar facelift across the country for the past few months. New spy shots from the web give us a fresh perspective of what to expect from this upcoming iteration of the three-row SUV.

As seen in the spy images, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will get a new red colour, a paint option that isn’t offered with the outgoing car. Elsewhere, notable changes include a set of new multi-spoke alloy wheels. Plus, courtesy of previous spy shots, we know that the car will come equipped with new LED DRLs, reworked headlight clusters, revised front and rear bumpers, and tweaked LED taillights.

Inside, the Tata Safari- and Mahindra XUV700-rival is expected to boast features in the form of dual screens on the dashboard, Level 2 ADAS suite, and a dual-zone climate control system among others. The current version of the car is already equipped with features including a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and a wireless charger.

Hyundai is unlikely to make any changes to the powertrain setup of the facelifted Alcazar at launch. It is currently available with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The updated Alcazar is scheduled to be launched in India during the festive season later this year.

