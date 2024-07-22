    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted again; ADAS confirmed

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 22 July 2024,13:22 PM IST

            Ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place during the festive season this year, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift has been spotted during a public road test yet again. The model will get a revised design and a multitude of new features.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

            The fresh spy shots of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar reveal a partially camouflaged test mule in a new paint of red, thus hinting at the tweaked colour palette. Visible elements here include DRLs in line with that of the facelifted Creta, new grille with horizontal slats, ADAS sensor on the lower end of the front bumper, new machined alloy wheels, and what seems to be a glossy black finish for the body cladding.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift Right Front Three Quarter

            The camouflage towards the rear of the Alcazar facelift test mule hints at heavy updates to the tailgate, refreshed LED taillights, and a revised bumper. We could also expect changes to the roof rails and front fenders. Changes to the interior could arrive in the form of ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, dual 10.25-inch screens, and new upholstery.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift Right Side View

            Under the hood, the updated Hyundai Alcazar is likely to soldier on with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines. The six-speed manual and torque converter automatic gearboxes will carry on unchanged too.

            Image Source

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift
            HyundaiAlcazar facelift ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Alcazar facelift | Hyundai Alcazar facelift

