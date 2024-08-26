Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed

Hyundai Motor India has released a new set of images of the upcoming Alcazar facelift. This time, the automaker has revealed the interior of the three-row SUV. And as speculated, the Alcazar facelift will borrow many features from the new Creta.

The updated Alcazar will get a revised interior with a brown and blue theme cabin. The dashboard will get a similar treatment to that of the new Creta with dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and the instrument panel, redesigned AC panel, and a gloss black and brushed aluminium finish at various places.

As for the features, the cabin of the new Alcazar will come loaded with electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, boss mode for the co-driver seat, 360-degree surround camera, rear window blinds, and a large panoramic sunroof.

The new Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in six- and seven-seater guise across four variants. Upon its launch, the SUV will compete against the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Mahindra Scorpio N, Kia Carens, and Toyota Innova Hycross.

Hyundai | Alcazar facelift | Hyundai Alcazar facelift