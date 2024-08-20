    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift India launch on 9 September

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 20 August 2024,16:41 PM IST

            The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is all set to be launched in India on 9 September, 2024. The Alcazar is based on the Creta and will get cosmetic upgrades and feature additions.

            In terms of design, the new Alcazar will sport a fresh front fascia with split headlamps and connecting daytime running lights. The design for the alloy wheels will also be new and the Alcazar is also expected to get full with connected tail lamps.

            The 2024 Alcazar is expected to come equipped with level 2 ADAS along with twin 10.25-inch screens. It will most likely continue with the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Once launched, the Alcazar facelift will rival the MG Hector Plus, Kia Carens, and Tata Safari.

