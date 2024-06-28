Hyundai Alcazar facelift India debut by October 2024

Hyundai’s new car launch plans for 2204 include the new Alcazar. Now, we can confirm that the refreshed version of the SUV will be launched in the coming festive season.

While the prototype of the new Alcazar has been spotted in testing numerous times, we can say that the new Alcazar will get a revised front fascia with a new cluster for headlamps, a new design for the alloys wheels, and a profiled rear end.

We also expect the Alcazar facelift to be equipped with an electrically adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control, and Level 2 ADAS features.

The existing 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines will most likely be carried forward with the facelift. It will continue to be offered with manual and automatic gearboxes.

