Hyundai Alcazar facelift bookings open in India

Hyundai India has officially commenced bookings for the all-new Alcazar facelift in the country. Customers can put down their name for the SUV by paying a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Prices of this new Creta-based three-row SUV will be revealed on 9 September, 2024.

The new Alcazar can be had in four variants, namely, Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Moreover, the SUV has nine colour options to offer including the new Robust Emerald Matte which we have seen in the Creta facelift however in the gloss finish.

Design-wise, the Alcazar facelift gets a revised fascia with H-shaped connected LED DRLs, vertically stacked LED headlamps, wide grille, and a redesigned bumper with an ADAS module. The side profile is highlighted by new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with gloss black cladding. At the rear, the three-row SUV gets connected taillamps and a reworked bumper with dual exhaust tips.

Mechanically, the Alcazar facelift will continue with the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, the petrol motor will get a seven-speed DCT gearbox for the automatic versions.

