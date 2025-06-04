Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Variant with Panoramic Sunroof Launched

Hyundai India has expanded the Alcazar SUV lineup by introducing a new Corporate trim with a panoramic sunroof to its diesel variants. Available at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 17.87 lakh, it can be had in both six-speed manual and automatic gearbox options, and an exclusive seven-seat configuration.

Reserved earlier only for the petrol variants, the panoramic sunroof was offered only from the Prestige trim. It was omitted from diesel variants to maintain competitive pricing. However, acknowledging the strong demand for panoramic sunroofs among Indian buyers, Hyundai has now introduced it to the diesel lineup.

The new Corporate trim slots between the existing Prestige and Platinum variants. Beyond the panoramic sunroof, it boasts LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a wireless phone charger.

In a move to make the petrol DCT more accessible, Hyundai has also introduced this gearbox with the Prestige trim, which is priced at Rs. 18.64 lakh. This makes the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT affordable by Rs. 2.30 lakh. Under the hood, the Alcazar Corporate diesel uses the familiar 1.5-litre engine, producing 114bhp and 250Nm of torque.

