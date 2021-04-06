Hyundai achieves over 1 million Made in India SUVs

Santosh Nair Tuesday 06 April 2021, 19:51 PM

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has announced its landmark achievement of accomplishing over one million ‘Made in India’ SUVs sold cumulatively across domestic and export markets.

Associating to its successful model launches, HMIL claims to have redefined customer aspirations to live the Hyundai SUV way of life. This unique lifestyle is fuelled by the unrivaled performance, comfort, convenience, technology, and efficiency offered on segment-leading Hyundai SUVs.

Commenting on the landmark achievement, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are extremely grateful for the love and trust our customers have presented in Hyundai branded SUVs. As frontrunners in the introduction of revolutionary technologies, we continue to establish new milestones and redefine benchmarks across segments. With over 1 Million cumulative SUV sales in domestic and export markets, we have reiterated the promise of Make-in-India over nearly two and a half decades of our presence in India.”