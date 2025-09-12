Honda to pass full GST 2.0 benefits to customers from 22 September

Honda Cars has said it will pass on the complete benefits of the government’s GST 2.0 to customers, with revised prices taking effect from 22 September. Customers can book immediately to avail both the post-GST prices and existing festive offers, with deliveries slated from the Navratri period.

Estimated maximum reductions announced by Honda include Amaze second generation with up to Rs. 72,800, Amaze third gen with up to Rs. 95,500, Elevate with up to Rs. 58,400, and City with up to Rs. 57,500. Honda says variant-wise post GST pricing will be available at authorised dealerships.

Kunal Behl, Vice President Marketing & Sales, said Honda welcomes the reform and expects it to strengthen festive demand. He encouraged customers to book now to ensure delivery during the auspicious period and to combine GST savings with current dealer offers.

Honda | City | Honda city | Honda Amaze | Amaze | Elevate | Honda Elevate