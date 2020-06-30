Honda to launch WR-V facelift in India on 2 July
New Honda WR-V
The Honda WR-V facelift is all set to be launched in India on 2 July. The model has started reaching local dealerships across the country. Bookings for the WR-V facelift have begun for an amount of Rs 21,000.
Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 30 June 2020, 18:43 PM
The BS6 Honda WR-V facelift will be offered with two powertrains inlcuding a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. The former will produce 88bhp and 110Nm of torque while the latter will produce 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. The petrol and diesel units will reportedly return a fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl and 23.7kmpl respectively.
Exterior highlights of the new Honda WR-V facelift include a new front grille, LED projector headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lights and LED fog lamps. Inside, the model will come equipped with cruise control and an electric sunroof.
