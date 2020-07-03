Honda to launch BS6 diesel Civic in two variants

Desirazu Venkat Friday 03 July 2020, 18:10 PM

Honda will soon launch a diesel-powered Civic sedan for the Indian market. This essentially a BS6 compliant model and will be offered in the VX, ZX variant and across five colour options.

The diesel engine in question is Honda’s BS6 compliant 1.6-litre unit producing 118bhp/300Nm and will be only offered with a six-speed manual. The diesel VX and ZX variants will get the same features as their petrol counterparts The Honda Civic competes with the likes of the Hyundai Elantra , Tata Harrier , MG Hector , Jeep Compass as well as a new Skoda Octavia that will come to India next year.