Honda to launch BS6 diesel Civic in two variants
New Honda Civic
Desirazu Venkat Friday 03 July 2020, 18:10 PM
Honda will soon launch a diesel-powered Civic sedan for the Indian market. This essentially a BS6 compliant model and will be offered in the VX, ZX variant and across five colour options.
The diesel engine in question is Honda’s BS6 compliant 1.6-litre unit producing 118bhp/300Nm and will be only offered with a six-speed manual. The diesel VX and ZX variants will get the same features as their petrol counterparts The Honda Civic competes with the likes of the Hyundai Elantra, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Jeep Compass as well as a new Skoda Octavia that will come to India next year.
