Honda Reaches Milestone: Over 50,000 ADAS-enabled Units Sold

Honda Cars India has crossed the 50,000 mark for the number of ADAS-enabled units sold in the country. Giving the ADAS tech the ‘Honda Sensing’ moniker, it is available across the majority of its models.

According to official sources, the Honda Sensing-enabled cars account for over 60 per cent, 95 per cent, and 30 per cent sales of the Elevate, City, and the Amaze respectively. This tech was initially introduced in the City e:HEV back in May 2022, following suit with the non-hybrid City in March 2023, Elevate in September 2023, and the Amaze in December 2024.

The Honda Sensing tech, alternatively the ADAS suite, gets a host of features like adaptive cruise control, auto high-beam, lead car departure notification, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, collision mitigation braking system, and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “At Honda Cars India, safety is at the core of everything we do. Achieving the milestone of 50,000 ADAS-enabled vehicles on Indian roads reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing safety for all. This achievement not only aligns with our global safety vision but also demonstrates the growing preference and acceptance of Indian consumers for advanced driver assistance technologies. Every day, we are working to make our vehicles safer by continuously improving both active and passive safety features, ensuring that we offer a secure driving experience for everyone.”

Honda | City | Honda city | Honda Amaze | Amaze | City Hybrid eHEV | Honda City Hybrid eHEV | Elevate | Honda Elevate