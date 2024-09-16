    Recently Viewed
            Honda launches Elevate Apex Edition; prices in India start at Rs. 12.86 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 16 September 2024,14:12 PM IST

            Honda Cars India has introduced a new Apex Edition in the Elevate range, with prices starting at Rs. 12.86 lakh (ex-showroom). To be available in limited numbers, it is based on the V and VX variants across MT and CVT gearboxes.

            Rear Logo

            The exterior of the Honda Elevate in the Apex Edition receives enhancements in the form of a Piano Black finish for the front under spoiler and rear lower garnish with chrome inserts, Apex Edition logo on the tailgate, and an Apex Edition badge on the fenders.

            Dashboard

            Inside, this special edition offering comes equipped with a dual-tone ivory and black theme, leatherette door linings, leatherette IP panel, seven-colour ambient lighting, and Apex Edition-spec seat covers and cushions.

            Second Row Seats

            Powering the new Elevate Apex Edition is the same 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine that belts out 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Honda Elevate Apex Edition:

            VariantPrices
            VMTRs. 12.86 lakh
            V CVTRs. 13.86 lakh
            VX MTRs. 14.25 lakh
            VX CVTRs. 15.25 lakh
            Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate

            All Popular Cars