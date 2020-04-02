Honda launches BS6 CR-V petrol variant; priced at Rs 28.27 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 02 April 2020, 15:42 PM

Honda Cars India has discreetly launched the petrol-powered BS6 CR-V, with prices starting at Rs 28.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The move is a part of the company’s revised product range in the Indian market.

Honda recently discontinued the diesel variants of the CR-V as they did not comply with the BS6 norms, although we expect the upgraded versions to make a comeback soon. The company is also working on the BS6 Jazz.

Offered in a single trim, the BS6 Honda CR-V petrol is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC engine that produces 152bhp and 189Nm of torque. This engine is available only with a CVT unit paired to a 2WD system.