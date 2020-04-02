Honda launches BS6 CR-V petrol variant; priced at Rs 28.27 lakh
New Honda CR-V
Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 02 April 2020, 15:42 PM
Honda Cars India has discreetly launched the petrol-powered BS6 CR-V, with prices starting at Rs 28.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The move is a part of the company’s revised product range in the Indian market.
Honda recently discontinued the diesel variants of the CR-V as they did not comply with the BS6 norms, although we expect the upgraded versions to make a comeback soon. The company is also working on the BS6 Jazz.
Offered in a single trim, the BS6 Honda CR-V petrol is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC engine that produces 152bhp and 189Nm of torque. This engine is available only with a CVT unit paired to a 2WD system.
Ad
Popular cars
Upcoming cars
-
Renault Kwid
- ₹ 2.92 - 5.01 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra Bolero
- ₹ 7.62 - 9.42 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Amaze
- ₹ 6.1 - 9.96 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Triber
- ₹ 4.99 - 6.82 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra XUV300
- ₹ 8.3 - 12.69 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Aura
- ₹ 5.8 - 9.23 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
Popular Honda Cars
-
Honda Amaze
- ₹ 6.1 - 9.96 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda City
- ₹ 8.77 - 14.31 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Civic
- ₹ 17.94 - 22.35 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda CR-V
- ₹ 28.27 - 32.77 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
Ad