            Honda introduces upgraded extended warranty programme

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 06 October 2024,20:21 PM IST

            Honda Cars India has announced the launch of an Extended Warranty Program, offering Unlimited Kilometers coverage for up to 7 years. This Extended Warranty is offered on petrol variants of its current model range of Elevate, City, City e:HEV and Amaze.

            The programme has also been offered to petrol variants of other models Civic, Jazz & WR-V if the customer is enrolled for the Extended Warranty program earlier. This initiative is a part of Honda’s Extended Warranty Program, showcasing Honda’s commitment to delivering the best in technology and ownership experience to its customers. This Extended Warranty is designed to ensure Honda car owners enjoy maximum value and coverage, whether they use their vehicles for everyday commuting or long-distance journeys for an extended period without concerns over kilometres limitations.

            Customers can opt for 7 year Unlimited Kilometers Extended Warranty within 2 years from the car purchase date, along with other options available till end of the Standard warranty, offering flexibility and long-term protection. Existing customers having Extended Warranty till the 4th year and 5th years can also opt for warranty extensions up to 7 years or up to 1,50,000 km (whichever is earlier). The Extended Warranty purchased is transferable and will add value at the time of car resale.

            Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, at Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “At Honda Cars India, our commitment to enhancing the customer ownership experience remains unwavering. Backed by the established values of strong durability, quality and reliability of Honda cars, this Extended Warranty Programme with Unlimited Kilometers up to 7 years ensures that every customer regardless of their driving pattern, can experience long-term protection.We believe this new offering is a game changer for the industry and will redefine customer expectations of vehicle ownership.”

            The extended programme is available for Elevate, City, City e:HEV and Amaze.

