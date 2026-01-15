Honda Increases Prices of Amaze and Elevate from January 2026

Honda Cars India has revised the prices of its Amaze and Elevate models with effect from January 2026, as part of the brand’s periodic update across its lineup.

The Honda Amaze has seen a modest price increase of around Rs. 6,990 across select variants. The compact sedan continues to be offered with its proven 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox, with the price adjustment applicable across its trim levels.

Meanwhile, the Honda Elevate has received steeper upward adjustments. The entry-level SV variant records the highest hike of up to Rs. 59,990. The VX variant is now costlier by around Rs. 13,600, while the V, ZX and ADV Edition trims have seen price increases of up to Rs. 9,990.

The Elevate continues to be offered in multiple special editions, such as Apex, Elite Pack, Black Edition and Signature Black, alongside its core variants. It continues to be powered by Honda’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The unit produces 119bhp and 145Nm of torque and can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Honda has indicated that similar price revisions have also been recently applied to other models in its India portfolio, with the exact hike varying across variants and cities. The updated prices are effective from January 2026.

Honda | Honda Amaze | Amaze | Elevate | Honda Elevate