Honda Elevate Scores 5-star JNCAP Safety Rating

The Honda Elevate has secured a full five-star score in Japan NCAP crash tests. Made in India and re-badged as the WR-V for the Japanese market, it has managed to secure 176.23 of a total 193.8 points.

In preventive safety performance, the Elevate scored 82.22 of 85.8 points and 86.01 of 100 points in collision safety performance. The SUV scored high for AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking), full-wrap frontal collision, and offset frontal collision, securing all 5 points.

The ADAS numbers also stood at 5 points for lane departure prevention assist, and 4 of 5 for high-performance headlight and pedal misapplication prevention tests. The test revealed that the SUV’s robustness is the highest at the sides, with a full 5 of 5 score for side collision and pedestrian leg protection.

The Honda Elevate in India is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that can be had with manual and CVT gearboxes. Furthermore, it can also be had in a special edition called Signature Dark Edition. It comes loaded with features such as 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, electric sunroof, ADAS, and LaneWatch camera. In India, it rivals the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and the MG Astor.

