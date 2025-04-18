Honda Elevate gets Official CNG Retrofitment

Honda has now started rolling out official CNG retrofitment kits for the Elevate SUV. Select dealerships have started delivering these retrofitted cars across India.

The dealer-level retrofitment kits for the Honda Elevate are notably government-approved, therefore free from legal repercussions. However, the carmaker has not disclosed the premium charged for the CNG kits.

The Honda Elevate is manufactured at the brand’s facility located in Tapukara, Rajasthan. It is also exported to Japan as the WR-V. Under the hood, a 1.5-litre, Naturally Aspirated petrol motor drives the SUV. Rated to churn out 119bhp and 145Nm torque, it is paired with six-speed manual and CVT gearboxes. The SUV commands a base ex-showroom tag of Rs. 11.79 lakh.

