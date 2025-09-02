    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Honda Elevate gets new interior themes and styling updates for festive season

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 02 September 2025,21:51 PM IST

            Honda Cars India has announced festive season updates for its Elevate SUV, introducing fresh interior options, exterior styling enhancements, and new packages across multiple trims. Prices for the updated range start at Rs. 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

            Honda Elevate Front Row Seats

            The ZX grade now offers a new Ivory interior theme with leatherette seats and ivory soft-touch inserts on the doors and dashboard. Customers can also opt for the new Alpha-Bold Plus Grille, a 360-degree surround vision camera, and seven-colour ambient lighting as accessories. With this addition, the ZX now has three interior themes – Tan, Ivory, and Black. The ZX Ivory grade is priced from Rs. 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

            The V and VX grades get refreshed with black fabric upholstery and ivory inserts, replacing the earlier beige finish. These trims are also available with the Alpha-Bold Plus Grille as an optional accessory. In addition, a new Crystal Black Pearl exterior colour has been introduced on the V, VX, and ZX grades.

            Honda Elevate Left Front Three Quarter

            The Elevate Black Edition continues with its all-black theme, while the Signature Black Edition now features the Alpha-Bold Plus Grille, seven-colour ambient lighting, and full blacked-out styling. Both versions get black leatherette interiors with contrast stitching, black soft-touch door pads, and an all-black dashboard.

            The Elevate continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic.

            Honda Elevate
            HondaElevate ₹ 11.95 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Honda Elevate gets new interior themes and styling updates for festive season

            Honda Elevate gets new interior themes and styling updates for festive season

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/02/2025 21:51:59

            Honda Cars India has announced festive season updates for its Elevate SUV, introducing fresh interior options, exterior styling enhancements, and new packages across multiple trims.

            Hyundai launches Creta King and King Limited Edition in India

            Hyundai launches Creta King and King Limited Edition in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/02/2025 21:33:09

            Hyundai Motor India has marked the 10th anniversary of the Creta by introducing two new top-end trims - the Creta King and the Creta King Limited Edition.

            Mahindra XUV700 facelift spied

            Mahindra XUV700 facelift spied

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/01/2025 11:53:03

            Mahindra’s popular XUV700 SUV has been spotted testing in heavily camouflaged form, with one particularly notable detail.

            September 2025 Car Launches and Unveils

            September 2025 Car Launches and Unveils

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/01/2025 10:48:05

            September promises to be a busy month for car launches in India. From EV debuts to SUV refreshes and new entry-level SUVs. Here’s your quick roundup of the key launches to watch.

            Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 prices to be announced on 6 September

            Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 prices to be announced on 6 September

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/29/2025 08:34:50

            Vinfast has confirmed that it will announce the prices of its first two electric SUVs for India, the VF 6 and VF 7, on 6 September. Both models are being assembled at the company’s plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

            BMW launches updated X5 in India with new variants and features

            BMW launches updated X5 in India with new variants and features

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/29/2025 08:12:31

            BMW India has launched the updated X5 in the country with prices starting from Rs. 1.00 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is locally produced at BMW’s Chennai facility.

            Next-gen Renault Duster India launch confirmed for early 2026

            Next-gen Renault Duster India launch confirmed for early 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/28/2025 09:13:28

            Renault India has confirmed the launch of its new-generation Duster, with a price announcement expected in the coming months.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 11.34 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Vinfast VF 6

            Vinfast VF 6

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Vinfast VF 7

            Vinfast VF 7

            ₹ 35.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Volvo EX30

            Volvo EX30

            ₹ 40.00 - 42.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Mahindra Thar Facelift

            Mahindra Thar Facelift

            ₹ 12.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift

            ₹ 36.37 - 46.36 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Vinfast VF e34

            Vinfast VF e34

            ₹ 12.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Renault Kiger

            Renault Kiger

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE

            Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE

            ₹ 1.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC60

            Volvo XC60

            ₹ 71.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 75.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Triber

            Renault Triber

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars