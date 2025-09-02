Honda Elevate gets new interior themes and styling updates for festive season

Honda Cars India has announced festive season updates for its Elevate SUV, introducing fresh interior options, exterior styling enhancements, and new packages across multiple trims. Prices for the updated range start at Rs. 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The ZX grade now offers a new Ivory interior theme with leatherette seats and ivory soft-touch inserts on the doors and dashboard. Customers can also opt for the new Alpha-Bold Plus Grille, a 360-degree surround vision camera, and seven-colour ambient lighting as accessories. With this addition, the ZX now has three interior themes – Tan, Ivory, and Black. The ZX Ivory grade is priced from Rs. 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The V and VX grades get refreshed with black fabric upholstery and ivory inserts, replacing the earlier beige finish. These trims are also available with the Alpha-Bold Plus Grille as an optional accessory. In addition, a new Crystal Black Pearl exterior colour has been introduced on the V, VX, and ZX grades.

The Elevate Black Edition continues with its all-black theme, while the Signature Black Edition now features the Alpha-Bold Plus Grille, seven-colour ambient lighting, and full blacked-out styling. Both versions get black leatherette interiors with contrast stitching, black soft-touch door pads, and an all-black dashboard.

The Elevate continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic.

