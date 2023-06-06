Honda Elevate breaks cover; bookings open in July

Honda has taken the wraps off its all-new mid-size SUV, the Elevate. This is the third offering from the manufacturer in the country after the City and Amaze. The bookings for the Elevate will commence in July and the prices will be announced during the festive season.

The exterior highlights of the SUV include a Honda’s signature grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps and DRLs. The side profile emphasises its sporty and chunky characteristics with flared almost-square wheel arches and thick plastic cladding. At the rear, it sports a distinctive tailgate design, LED taillamps, and a freshly designed rear bumper.

Inside, the cabin of the Elevate comes wrapped in a dual-tone interior theme with beige upholstery. Right in the centre of the dashboard, you see a tall-standing 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and towards the right is a seven-inch digital driver’s display. Apart from this, it also gets a single-pane sunroof.

At the heart of the Elevate is a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that churns out 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. Apart from this, the manufacturer also confirmed that an all-electric SUV based on the Elevate will also be launched in the next three years.

In terms of safety, Honda has equipped the Elevate with an ADAS suite that includes safety features like a collision mitigation braking system, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam assist, and lead car departure notification.

Honda Elevate ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate