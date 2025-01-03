Honda Elevate Black Edition spotted; launch likely soon

Honda launched the Apex Edition for the Elevate in September last year. The fresh offering, which gets interior and exterior changes, will soon be joined by another special edition version in the coming weeks.

A single spy shot shared on the web gives us our first look at the Honda Elevate Black Edition. The model will get a black paintjob along with other elements that feature a glossy black or matte black finish all around. While changes pertaining to the interior remain unknown, we expect a similar blacked-out treatment on the inside too.

The Honda Elevate, in its Black Edition avatar, will remain mechanically unchanged. Hence, it will continue to be offered with a 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. Once launched, the new Elevate Black Edition will rival the likes of the MG Astor Blackstorm Edition and the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition.

Image Source

Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate