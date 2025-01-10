    Recently Viewed
            Honda Elevate Black and Signature Black Editions launched

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 10 January 2025,18:30 PM IST

            Honda Cars India has launched the Black and the Signature Black Editions at a starting price of Rs. 15.51 lakh and Rs. 15.71 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

            Honda Elevate Right Rear Three Quarter

            The new Black Edition is painted in a black exterior hue with black alloy wheels and nuts. Furthermore, it sports chrome accents on upper grille, silver finish on front and rear skid garnishes, lower door garnish, and roof rails.

            Whereas, the Signature Black Edition is positioned higher and gets an all-black styling with blacked-out grille, skid plates, alloys, and roof rails.

            Honda Elevate Dashboard

            Inside, both editions are draped in black leatherette upholstery with black stitching. It also gets black door pads, arm rest, and instrument panel. The Signature Black Edition also features seven-colour ambient lights.

            Honda Elevate
            HondaElevate ₹ 11.73 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            By Jay Shah01/10/2025 18:17:54

            All Popular Cars