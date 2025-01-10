Honda Elevate Black and Signature Black Editions launched

Honda Cars India has launched the Black and the Signature Black Editions at a starting price of Rs. 15.51 lakh and Rs. 15.71 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

The new Black Edition is painted in a black exterior hue with black alloy wheels and nuts. Furthermore, it sports chrome accents on upper grille, silver finish on front and rear skid garnishes, lower door garnish, and roof rails.

Whereas, the Signature Black Edition is positioned higher and gets an all-black styling with blacked-out grille, skid plates, alloys, and roof rails.

Inside, both editions are draped in black leatherette upholstery with black stitching. It also gets black door pads, arm rest, and instrument panel. The Signature Black Edition also features seven-colour ambient lights.

