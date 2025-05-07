Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition Launched in India: Priced at Rs. 12.39 Lakh

Honda Car India recently listed the special edition of the Elevate SUV on its website. Called the Apex Summer Edition, the MT and AT versions get ex-showroom tags of Rs. 12.39 lakh and Rs. 13.59 lakh, respectively.

The Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition is based on the V variant of the SUV, getting a piano black exterior and a chrome trim with the ‘APEX’ badge. Internally, there’s a dual-tone finish and leatherette upholstery. Additionally, the SUV also gets a nine-inch infotainment screen, ambient lights, door trims, and a 360-degree camera.

Mechanically, the Elevate Apex Summer Edition remains unchanged. Power figures stand at 119bhp and 145Nm, churned out by a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor. This setup is paired with six-speed manual and CVT systems. However, this is a limited-time edition, and further information pertaining to its bookings and availability will only be available at the nearest authorised dealership.

Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate | Elevate Apex Summer Edition V MT | Elevate Apex Summer Edition V CVT