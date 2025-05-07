    Recently Viewed
            Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition Launched in India: Priced at Rs. 12.39 Lakh

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Wednesday 07 May 2025,14:27 PM IST

            Honda Car India recently listed the special edition of the Elevate SUV on its website. Called the Apex Summer Edition, the MT and AT versions get ex-showroom tags of Rs. 12.39 lakh and Rs. 13.59 lakh, respectively.

            The Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition is based on the V variant of the SUV, getting a piano black exterior and a chrome trim with the ‘APEX’ badge. Internally, there’s a dual-tone finish and leatherette upholstery. Additionally, the SUV also gets a nine-inch infotainment screen, ambient lights, door trims, and a 360-degree camera.

            Mechanically, the Elevate Apex Summer Edition remains unchanged. Power figures stand at 119bhp and 145Nm, churned out by a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor. This setup is paired with six-speed manual and CVT systems. However, this is a limited-time edition, and further information pertaining to its bookings and availability will only be available at the nearest authorised dealership.

            Honda Elevate
            HondaElevate ₹ 11.95 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate | Elevate Apex Summer Edition V MT | Elevate Apex Summer Edition V CVT

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Massive Success for Mahindra Born Electric SUVs: Over 6,500 BE6, XEV 9e Delivered

            Massive Success for Mahindra Born Electric SUVs: Over 6,500 BE6, XEV 9e Delivered

            By Dwij Bhandut05/08/2025 12:54:46

            Mahindra XEV 9e garners a higher demand as opposed to the BE6.

            5-seater variants of Mahindra XUV700 discontinued

            5-seater variants of Mahindra XUV700 discontinued

            By Jay Shah05/08/2025 08:44:06

            Mahindra has revised its XUV700 portfolio, discontinuing the five-seater configurations of the SUV. This recalibration has resulted in a price revision, making the XUV700 now available at a starting price of Rs. 14.49 lakh.

            2025 Jeep Compass Revealed: Gets Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid, Electric Powertrains

            2025 Jeep Compass Revealed: Gets Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid, Electric Powertrains

            By Dwij Bhandut05/07/2025 16:33:10

            The 2025 Jeep Compass is a Europe-exclusive model at present.

            Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition Launched in India: Priced at Rs. 12.39 Lakh

            Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition Launched in India: Priced at Rs. 12.39 Lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut05/07/2025 14:27:57

            The Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition will remain mechanically unchanged.

            Hyundai Exter Lineup Gets 2 New Variants

            Hyundai Exter Lineup Gets 2 New Variants

            By Jay Shah05/07/2025 08:53:30

            Hyundai India has launched two new trims for its Exter micro-SUV: the S Smart and SX Smart. Priced at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.68 lakh and Rs. 8.16 lakh, these additions provide features previously reserved for higher variants.

            MG Windsor EV Pro Launched at Rs. 17.49 Lakh: Gets Level 2 ADAS, Lifetime Battery Warranty

            MG Windsor EV Pro Launched at Rs. 17.49 Lakh: Gets Level 2 ADAS, Lifetime Battery Warranty

            By Dwij Bhandut05/06/2025 12:39:18

            The MG Windsor Pro gets a larger 52.9kWh prismatic cell battery pack.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Open for Rs. 2,65,370

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Open for Rs. 2,65,370

            By Jay Shah05/05/2025 17:52:10

            Starting today, 5 May, eager buyers can stake their claim on the Volkswagen Golf GTI. Bookings for the performance-oriented hatchback are now open on Volkswagen India's official website for a token amount of Rs. 2.65 lakh.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 14.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Altroz facelift

            Tata Altroz facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Skoda Elroq

            Skoda Elroq

            ₹ 25.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kodiaq

            Skoda Kodiaq

            ₹ 46.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.97 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

