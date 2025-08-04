Honda Elevate and Amaze Receive Elite Pack

Honda Cars India has added a new Elite Pack to selected variants of the Elevate SUV and Amaze sedan as part of its ongoing “The Great Honda Fest” campaign.

The Elite Pack offers a 360‑degree surround‑view camera system and seven‑colour ambient lighting in the Elevate at no additional cost, applicable only to specific trims and for a limited time. This third‑party feature comes with a two‑year supplier warranty and is retrofitted on site.

The Elite Pack launch comes alongside festive-season benefits and schemes across the Amaze, City, and Elevate models. While specific offer details have not been shared, they are available through authorised Honda dealerships across India.

This update helps Honda meet rising feature expectations in its compact sedan and SUV line‑up without raising prices.

