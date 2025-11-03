    Recently Viewed
            Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 03 November 2025,05:13 PM IST

            Honda Cars India has launched a new pinnacle version of the Elevate ADV Edition. The moniker introduces bold styling and a more rugged character, priced from Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the manual variant, rising to Rs 16.66 lakh for the dual-tone CVT version.

            Honda Elevate Left Rear Three Quarter

            Based on the ZX trim of the standard Elevate, the ADV Edition emphasises visual upgrades rather than mechanical changes. It brings a blacked-out “Alpha-Bold Plus” front grille, orange-accent hood decal, dark roof rails and ORVMs, black alloy wheels with orange touches, and bespoke ADV badging to signal its differentiated identity.

            Inside, the cabin adopts a sporty all-black theme with orange contrast stitching and ADV-logo embossed seats. The feature set mirrors the regular Elevate’s top variant including a sunroof, large touchscreen infotainment, and key connected car functions but the extra visual finesse positions it for buyers who want more style edge.

            Honda Elevate Dashboard

            Under the bonnet, the powertrain remains unchanged. It carries forward the 1.5-litre petrol engine with output around 119bhp and 145Nm paired to a six-speed manual or CVT transmission. With this launch, Honda intends to broaden the Elevate’s appeal among younger and more style-oriented buyers, offering a premium trim with enhanced visual personality at a modest premium over existing variants

            Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate

            All Popular Cars