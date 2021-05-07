Honda discounts on Amaze, WR-V, and Jazz in May 2021

Nikhil Puthran Friday 07 May 2021, 22:20 PM

In an effort to boost sales in May, Honda has announced discounts across its popular models, namely – the Amaze, WR-V, and the Jazz . The offers are variant, grade, and location-specific, therefore customers are advised to reach out to the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

The Honda Amaze SMT petrol variant attracts benefits of up to Rs 27,298. This includes either cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories of up to Rs 12,298, and an exchange discount worth Rs 15,000. Customers opting for other variants of the Honda Amaze can only avail of a discount of Rs 15,000 on car exchange.

All petrol and diesel variants of the Honda WR-V attract benefits of up to Rs 22,158. This includes an exchange discount worth Rs 10,000, and the customers can either avail cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 12,158.

All petrol variants of the Honda Jazz attract benefits of up to Rs 21,908. The benefits come in form of cash discounts of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 11,908. Additionally, the customers can avail discount on car exchange worth Rs 10,000.

Further, existing Honda customers can avail loyalty discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs 9,000.