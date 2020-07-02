Honda Civic diesel to be offered in the VX and ZX variants

Desirazu Venkat Thursday 02 July 2020, 20:26 PM

Honda will launch a BS6 compliant diesel Civic and it will be offered in the VX, ZX variant and across five colour options. The diesel engine in question is Honda’s BS6 compliant 1.6-litre unit producing 118bhp/300Nm and will be only offered with a six-speed manual. The Honda Civic competes with the likes of the Hyundai Elantra , Tata Harrier , MG Hector , Jeep Compass as well as a new Skoda Octavia that will come to India next year.

The diesel VX and ZX variants will get the same features as their petrol counterparts which includes power driver’s seat, leather seats, dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting. The top-spec ZX model also gets a lane departure function, 17-inch alloy wheels, electric sunroof, curtain airbags and rain-sensing wipers.