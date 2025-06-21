    Recently Viewed
            Honda City Sport Edition Launched: Priced From Rs. 14.89 Lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 21 June 2025,09:10 AM IST

            Honda Cars India has officially launched the City Sport with an introductory price of Rs. 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned above the entry-level V CVT variant, the Sport edition exclusively features the 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a CVT, focusing entirely on cosmetic upgrades inside and out.

            Honda City Front Row Seats

            The City Sport commands a premium of Rs. 49,000 over the City V CVT. For this additional cost, buyers gain exclusive styling elements along with two enhanced features - a seven-colour ambient lighting system and black leatherette upholstery for the seats, steering wheel, and the gear knob. The rest of its feature set and safety kit mirrors the V variant, including the ADAS suite, front fog lights, auto headlights, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

            Honda City Dashboard

            The aesthetic enhancements on the City Sport include blacked-out elements on the front grille, boot spoiler, alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, and ORVM covers, all complemented by a distinct 'Sport' badge on the tail gate. It's available in Radiant Red, Platinum White, and Meteoroid Gray paint options. Inside, the sporty theme continues with blacked-out upholstery, doors, roof, and pillars, accented by vibrant red highlights on the seats, door inserts, steering wheel, and dashboard trim, with AC vents finished in glossy black.

            Mechanically, the City Sport retains the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 119bhp. It's exclusively mated to a seven-step CVT, unlike other mid-range variants which offer both manual and CVT options.

