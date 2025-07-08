Honda City e:HEV Prices Slashed by Rs. 95,000

Honda Cars India has announced a price reduction for the City e:HEV, trimming Rs. 95,000 off its ex-showroom tag. The hybrid sedan, available in a single top-spec ZX trim, now costs Rs. 19.90 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a more competitive option in its segment.

Under the hood, the City e:HEV features a 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine paired with two electric motors and an e-CVT transmission. This hybrid setup delivers a combined output of over 120bhp and 253Nm of torque, along with a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 27.26kmpl.

In terms of equipment, the City Hybrid comes packed with features such as LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-speaker audio system, wireless phone charging, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an electric sunroof.

The City e:HEV continues to take on rivals like the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia—all of which are offered only with petrol or mild-hybrid powertrains.

