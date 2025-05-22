    Recently Viewed
            Honda City e:HEV Prices Hiked

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 22 May 2025,07:56 AM IST

            Honda Cars India has increased the price of its City e:HEV (Hybrid) by Rs. 29,900, effective immediately. This hike applies to the sole top-spec ZX variant of the hybrid sedan, which now carries an ex-showroom price of Rs. 20.85 lakh. The City Hybrid was priced at Rs. 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) when it launched in 2022.

            The City e:HEV is powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with two electric motors, delivering a combined output of 108bhp and 253Nm. It comes exclusively with an e-CVT and boasts an impressive ARAI-certified mileage of 27.1kmpl.

            Highlights of the City Hybrid include safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking. Additionally, the City hybrid gets six airbags, ORVM-mounted lane-watch cameras, multi-angle rear-view camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

            Honda City Hybrid eHEV
            Honda City Hybrid eHEV ₹ 20.89 Lakh Onwards
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | City Hybrid eHEV | Honda City Hybrid eHEV

