  • location
    Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Honda City e:HEV hybrid makes India debut; pre-bookings open

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 14 April 2022,13:23 PM IST

      Japanese auto major Honda has unveiled its all-new City e:HEV hybrid for the Indian market, while also commencing the pre-bookings for the hybrid sedan across the country. The City e:HEV comes with a petrol hybrid powertrain exclusively mated to an automatic transmission. Honda will launch the new sedan in India early in May 2022.

      The City e:HEV gets a redesigned grille, new front and rear bumpers, new 16-inch alloy wheels, and a boot lid spoiler over the standard City. Additionally, it features LED headlights and daytime running lights, fog lamps, LED rear lights, and an e:HEV logo at the back.

      Honda eHEV Left Rear Three Quarter

      On the inside, the hybrid sedan will come with a semi-digital tweaked instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and weblink compatibility, Honda Connect with smartwatch support, and more. Upon launch, Honda will offer the new City hybrid with a single variant.

      Besides this, Honda offers plenty of features with the City e:HEV, and one of them is the Honda Sensing – a suite of active electronic safety features comprising adaptive cruise control, auto high beam assist, lane departure warning, a lane keep assist system, and collision mitigation braking system. It also comes equipped with hill start assist, vehicle stability control, agile handling assist, Alexa and Google assistance compatibility, four-wheel disc brakes, electric parking brake with auto hold, and six airbags.

      Honda eHEV Dashboard

      It is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine incorporated with two electric motors (one acting as a starter-generator and another to provide power to the wheels) and a small battery pack. It is paired to an e-CVT automatic transmission. This hybrid system delivers 108bhp and 253Nm and has a top speed of 176kmph. Meanwhile, the City e:HEV comes with three driving modes – EV mode, Hybrid mode, and Engine mode.

      Honda City eHEV
      Honda City eHEV ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
      Honda | eHEV | Honda eHEV

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 GNCAP ratings revealed for Hyundai Creta, i20 and Toyota Urban Cruiser

      2022 GNCAP ratings revealed for Hyundai Creta, i20 and Toyota Urban Cruiser

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/14/2022 14:45:04

      The Toyota Urban Cruiser managed to score four stars, while Hyundai Creta and i20 received three stars for adult occupant protection.

      Honda City e:HEV hybrid makes India debut; pre-bookings open

      Honda City e:HEV hybrid makes India debut; pre-bookings open

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/14/2022 13:23:55

      Honda will launch the new City e:HEV in India in May 2022.

      Honda City e:HEV hybrid to make its India debut tomorrow

      Honda City e:HEV hybrid to make its India debut tomorrow

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/13/2022 19:15:28

      The City hybrid is expected to be launched in India in coming months.

      2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to get 360-degree camera

      2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to get 360-degree camera

      By Desirazu Venkat04/13/2022 13:02:02

      It will be launched in India on 21 April

      Volkswagen Virtus India launch on 9 June

      Volkswagen Virtus India launch on 9 June

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/12/2022 18:05:54

      The Virtus will be available in a choice of two powertrain options.

      Honda City Hybrid details leaked ahead of official unveil

      Honda City Hybrid details leaked ahead of official unveil

      By Nikhil Puthran04/12/2022 15:32:16

      The vehicle is capable of operating in pure electric mode at low speeds.

      Honda teases City eHEV ZX variant ahead of April 14 debut

      Honda teases City eHEV ZX variant ahead of April 14 debut

      By Desirazu Venkat04/11/2022 19:25:04

      It will be the first car in its class to offer EV technology

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.27 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.42 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

      Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

      ₹ 5.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga

      ₹ 8.50 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      BMW i4

      BMW i4

      ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

      ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Honda City eHEV

      Honda City eHEV

      ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Kia EV6

      Kia EV6

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Jeep Meridian

      Jeep Meridian

      ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 10.19 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Sonet

      Kia Sonet

      ₹ 7.15 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

      ₹ 2.50 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 33.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Kiger

      Renault Kiger

      ₹ 5.84 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars