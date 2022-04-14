Honda City e:HEV hybrid makes India debut; pre-bookings open

Japanese auto major Honda has unveiled its all-new City e:HEV hybrid for the Indian market, while also commencing the pre-bookings for the hybrid sedan across the country. The City e:HEV comes with a petrol hybrid powertrain exclusively mated to an automatic transmission. Honda will launch the new sedan in India early in May 2022.

The City e:HEV gets a redesigned grille, new front and rear bumpers, new 16-inch alloy wheels, and a boot lid spoiler over the standard City. Additionally, it features LED headlights and daytime running lights, fog lamps, LED rear lights, and an e:HEV logo at the back.

On the inside, the hybrid sedan will come with a semi-digital tweaked instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and weblink compatibility, Honda Connect with smartwatch support, and more. Upon launch, Honda will offer the new City hybrid with a single variant.

Besides this, Honda offers plenty of features with the City e:HEV, and one of them is the Honda Sensing – a suite of active electronic safety features comprising adaptive cruise control, auto high beam assist, lane departure warning, a lane keep assist system, and collision mitigation braking system. It also comes equipped with hill start assist, vehicle stability control, agile handling assist, Alexa and Google assistance compatibility, four-wheel disc brakes, electric parking brake with auto hold, and six airbags.

It is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine incorporated with two electric motors (one acting as a starter-generator and another to provide power to the wheels) and a small battery pack. It is paired to an e-CVT automatic transmission. This hybrid system delivers 108bhp and 253Nm and has a top speed of 176kmph. Meanwhile, the City e:HEV comes with three driving modes – EV mode, Hybrid mode, and Engine mode.

Honda City eHEV ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price

