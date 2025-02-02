    Recently Viewed
            Honda City Apex Edition priced at Rs. 13.30 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Sunday 02 February 2025,13:14 PM IST

            After months of speculation, the Honda City Apex edition has hit the market. Prices start at Rs. 13.30 lakh and can be had in the V and VX variants. It is being retailed for a limited period and is available in both AT and MT guise.

            Top features of the Apex Edition comprise, leatherette trim on the console, instrument cluster and and finish on door paddings, seven-colours ambient lighting, Apex embossed cushions and covers, and Apex Edition badging on various places on the exterior of the sedan. This is the second special edition that Honda has released in the last one year. It follows the Elevate Apex edition and Black Edition.

            The only engine on offer is Honda’s 1.5-litre iVTEC producing 114bhp/145Nm and can be had with either a six-speed MT or a CVT.

            Commenting on the launch, Speaking, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, 'Honda City has been an extremely successful brand in India enjoying an aspirational status among customers. It has consistently been a strong business pillar for Honda Cars India. With the introduction of the Apex Edition of the Honda City, we aim to offer a more enhanced and premium package to our customers. We are confident that the customers will like this new edition, and we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Honda family.'

