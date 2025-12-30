    Recently Viewed
            Honda Cars India to Increase Prices from January 2026

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 30 December 2025,03:41 PM IST

            Honda Cars India has announced that it will revise the prices of its vehicles starting 1 January, 2026, with increases expected across its model range. The price adjustments are being made to align with rising costs and market conditions, and will vary depending on the specific product and variant.

            The price revisions will impact the company’s current portfolio in India, which includes models such as the Honda Amaze, Honda City, and Honda Elevate. While Honda has not shared specific variant-wise prices yet, industry estimates suggest that the hikes are likely to fall in the range of 1.5 to three per cent.

            Honda’s pricing review comes at a time when several manufacturers are adjusting their ex-showroom figures in response to a combination of factors such as higher input and logistics costs, fluctuating currency rates and broader inflationary pressures. These have collectively contributed to higher operating expenses for automakers, prompting periodic price recalibrations.

            Honda Left Front Three Quarter

            For customers considering a Honda model before the new prices take effect, this means that current on-road deals and pricing will be valid only until the price hike comes into force in January. Dealerships may also offer year-end incentives to clear existing inventory ahead of the revision.

            Details of the specific price changes for each model and variant are expected to be shared closer to the implementation date. Buyers and dealers will likely receive official communication on revised price lists from Honda in the coming weeks.

