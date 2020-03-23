Honda Cars India stops manufacturing at Greater Noida and Tapukara over COVID-19 pandemic

Nikhil Puthran Monday 23 March 2020, 19:11 PM

In view of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has suspended its production operations at its manufacturing plants in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Tapukara, Rajasthan from 23 March to 31 March 2020. The company’s leadership will closely review the situation and the next course of action will be taken accordingly. The current intention is to restart production on 1 April 2020, however, this will depend upon advice from Government/health authorities, and market and supply conditions.

HCIL associates working in corporate offices, including zonal and regional locations for all functions will primarily work from home, except for those involved in running essential services that require physical presence or minimal staffing for a few critical activities while abiding by the government regulations.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO, Honda Cars India said, “In these trying times, health, safety and well-being of our associates, their families and community at large is of utmost importance. We standby them during this tough phase and urge everyone to take all possible measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. Social distancing is the need of the hour. We can overcome the pandemic if we collectively show restraint, resolution and responsibility.”