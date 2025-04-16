    Recently Viewed
            Honda Cars Attract Discounts of Up To Rs. 76,000 in April 2025

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 16 April 2025,07:53 AM IST

            Honda Cars India has launched a series of discount offers for select models within its portfolio for the month of April. These offers are applicable for different models and vary depending on the variants.

            The Honda City range is available with discounts of up to Rs. 63,300 across SV, V, VX, and ZX variants, bringing the starting ex-showroom price to Rs. 12.28 lakh. The hybrid iteration, the City e:HEV ZX, also becomes more accessible with offers going up to Rs. 65,000. The second-generation Honda Amaze S variant now carries a reduced ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.63 lakh, reflecting a downward revision of Rs. 57,200.

            Honda Elevate Left Front Three Quarter

            Coming to the brand’s only SUV, Elevate, the top-spec ZX variant attracts the highest discounts, going up to Rs. 76,000. Meanwhile, the Apex Edition of the Elevate also gets benefits worth Rs. 56,100, positioning its ex-showroom price from Rs. 11.91 lakh onwards.

            It is pertinent to note that interested customers are advised to engage directly with authorised Honda dealerships to ascertain the precise pricing applicable to their individual circumstances.

            Honda Elevate
            HondaElevate ₹ 11.73 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | City | Honda city | City Hybrid eHEV | Honda City Hybrid eHEV | Elevate | Honda Elevate | Amaze 2nd Gen | Honda Amaze 2nd Gen

            All Popular Cars