Honda announced discount offers for December 2024

Honda Cars India is offering substantial year-end savings on its vehicle lineup until December 31, 2024, with potential discounts reaching up to Rs. 1.25 lakh.

Following the introduction of the latest Amaze generation, the previous model is now available with significant price reductions of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh. The Honda City sedan also benefits from attractive offers, with discounts reaching Rs. 1.05 lakh. Buyers interested in the hybrid variant of the City can also take advantage of savings up to Rs. 65,000 on the effective on-road price.

Furthermore, the Honda Elevate SUV is included in this year-end sale, offering discounts of up to Rs. 95,000. These customer benefits can be availed through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts for eligible customers, and loyalty bonuses for repeat Honda buyers.

Honda | City | Honda city | Honda Amaze | Amaze | Elevate | Honda Elevate