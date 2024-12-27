    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Honda announced discount offers for December 2024

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 27 December 2024,18:09 PM IST

            Honda Cars India is offering substantial year-end savings on its vehicle lineup until December 31, 2024, with potential discounts reaching up to Rs. 1.25 lakh.

            Honda Elevate Front View

            Following the introduction of the latest Amaze generation, the previous model is now available with significant price reductions of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh. The Honda City sedan also benefits from attractive offers, with discounts reaching Rs. 1.05 lakh. Buyers interested in the hybrid variant of the City can also take advantage of savings up to Rs. 65,000 on the effective on-road price.

            Furthermore, the Honda Elevate SUV is included in this year-end sale, offering discounts of up to Rs. 95,000. These customer benefits can be availed through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts for eligible customers, and loyalty bonuses for repeat Honda buyers.

            Honda Amaze
            HondaAmaze ₹ 8.04 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | City | Honda city | Honda Amaze | Amaze | Elevate | Honda Elevate

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            VinFast to debut at upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo

            VinFast to debut at upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo

            By Jay Shah12/27/2024 18:57:38

            Vinfast will make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo.

            Honda announced discount offers for December 2024

            Honda announced discount offers for December 2024

            By Jay Shah12/27/2024 18:09:52

            Honda City, Elevate, and Amaze attract discount offers for December 2024.

            Skoda to feature three new cars at Bharat Mobility Expo

            Skoda to feature three new cars at Bharat Mobility Expo

            By Desirazu Venkat12/26/2024 12:51:41

            The automaker will be bringing the new Superb, Kodiaq and Octavia RS

            MG Cyberster specifications revealed; to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            MG Cyberster specifications revealed; to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By Jay Shah12/26/2024 09:06:42

            Ahead of Bharat Mobility Expo launch, the specifications of MG Cyberster have been revealed.

            Tata Curvv Petrol Manual: Claimed mileage vs Real-world mileage

            Tata Curvv Petrol Manual: Claimed mileage vs Real-world mileage

            By Jay Shah12/26/2024 08:41:49

            We test the real-world mileage of Tata Curvv Petrol Manual

            New-generation Maruti Dzire CNG spotted at dealership

            New-generation Maruti Dzire CNG spotted at dealership

            By Desirazu Venkat12/24/2024 20:15:15

            The Maruti Dzire CNG is available in the VXi and ZXi variants

            Maruti achieves new production milestone

            Maruti achieves new production milestone

            By Desirazu Venkat12/23/2024 19:10:11

            The two millionth car was an Ertiga produced in Manesar

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG Mifa 9

            MG Mifa 9

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze

            Honda Amaze

            ₹ 8.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars