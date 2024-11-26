Honda Amaze spied undisguised ahead of 4 December launch

Ahead of the official launch of the new Honda Amaze on 4 December, the updated sedan has been spied undisguised on public roads.

As seen in the spy shots, the new Amaze will get a thoroughly revised exterior design with new LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. It will also get the City’s new Obisidian Blue exterior shade and LED tail lamps. It also sports LED fog lamps and new design for alloy wheels.

While there are no images of the interior, the previously revealed design sketches of the cabin confirm a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and semi-digital driver’s cluster. Furthermore, it will get wireless charging pad, new HVAC panel, dual-tone theme, and a textured elements in the centre of the dashboard.

Under the hood, the Amaze will continue to be powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine. It will be tuned to produce 89bhp and 110Nm of torque and will be available with five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes.

Image Source

Honda | Amaze 2024 | Honda Amaze 2024