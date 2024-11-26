    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Honda Amaze spied undisguised ahead of 4 December launch

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 26 November 2024,12:04 PM IST

            Ahead of the official launch of the new Honda Amaze on 4 December, the updated sedan has been spied undisguised on public roads.

            As seen in the spy shots, the new Amaze will get a thoroughly revised exterior design with new LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. It will also get the City’s new Obisidian Blue exterior shade and LED tail lamps. It also sports LED fog lamps and new design for alloy wheels.

            Honda Amaze 2024 Left Rear Three Quarter

            While there are no images of the interior, the previously revealed design sketches of the cabin confirm a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and semi-digital driver’s cluster. Furthermore, it will get wireless charging pad, new HVAC panel, dual-tone theme, and a textured elements in the centre of the dashboard.

            Under the hood, the Amaze will continue to be powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine. It will be tuned to produce 89bhp and 110Nm of torque and will be available with five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes.

            Image Source

            Honda Amaze 2024
            HondaAmaze 2024 ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | Amaze 2024 | Honda Amaze 2024

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e launched in India

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e launched in India

            By Jay Shah11/27/2024 13:05:26

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e launched in India

            Maruti Suzuki Swift hybrid spotted testing

            Maruti Suzuki Swift hybrid spotted testing

            By Jay Shah11/26/2024 12:57:07

            New Maruti Suzuki Swift spied with a hybrid bage.

            Honda Amaze spied undisguised ahead of 4 December launch

            Honda Amaze spied undisguised ahead of 4 December launch

            By Jay Shah11/26/2024 12:04:46

            Ahead of 4 December launch, new Honda Amaze has been spied undisguised on public roads.

            Hyundai Creta EV India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Hyundai Creta EV India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By Haji Chakralwale11/25/2024 14:17:27

            Hyundai India is all set to introduce the Creta EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By Jay Shah11/25/2024 12:06:17

            The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be launched in India at Bharat Mobility Expo.

            Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked

            Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked

            By Jay Shah11/23/2024 13:18:49

            The prices of select variants of Mahindra XUV700 have increased by up to Rs. 50,000.

            BMW India to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

            BMW India to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

            By Jay Shah11/23/2024 12:14:25

            BMW cars to get expensive by three per cent from 1 January, 2025.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7 facelift

            Audi Q7 facelift

            ₹ 89.00 - 98.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Honda Amaze 2024

            Honda Amaze 2024

            ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Toyota Camry 2024

            Toyota Camry 2024

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Tata Punch facelift

            Tata Punch facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Citroen C3 facelift

            Citroen C3 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra BE 6e

            Mahindra BE 6e

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M5

            BMW M5

            ₹ 1.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

            ₹ 1.95 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars