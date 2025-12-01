Honda Amaze gets 5 Stars in B NCAP Safety Rating

The Honda Amaze has achieved a major milestone by earning a five-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests, along with a four-star rating for Child Occupant Protection. The sedan was tested in 2025, and the results apply to the V, VX, and ZX variants of both the manual and CVT versions.

In the adult safety assessment, the Amaze scored 28.33 out of 32 points, enough to earn the highest possible rating. During the frontal offset test, the car registered 14.33 out of 16, offering good protection for the front passenger and adequate protection for the driver. In the side impact test, it achieved 14 out of 16, although the driver’s chest protection was noted as marginal. A side-pole impact test was also conducted, which the Amaze passed with an acceptable rating.

For child occupant protection, the compact sedan received 40.81 out of 49 points. It performed strongly in the dynamic tests, scoring 23.81 out of 24, with the three-year-old child dummy receiving full protection. The vehicle also earned a perfect 12 out of 12 for Child Restraint System installation across approved seating positions. The 18-month-old dummy score saw a marginal deduction, but the overall rating remained firmly in the four-star zone.

Honda equips the Amaze with a comprehensive list of safety features. Every variant comes with six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, ABS with EBD, and seat-belt reminders as standard. Higher trims also get Honda’s suite of driver assistance functions such as lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation and auto high-beam.

