Honda Amaze exterior and interior leaked before launch

With less than a week to go before the official launch of the new Honda Amaze, the car has started to arrive at dealer stockyards across the country. The new spy pictures reveal the exterior design, interior layout, and colours of the updated sedan.

As seen in the leaked images, the third generation Amaze will get a new face with a massive hexagonal-patterned black grille flanked by LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The bumpers have also been reworked along with new alloy wheel design and tail lamps that bear resemblance to its elder sibling, City.

The cabin is done in black and beige theme with a textured pattern at the centre of the dashboard. Further, it gets a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, and a new steering wheel.

Under the hood, the new generation Amaze will continue with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that will be paired with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Upon launch, it will continue its rivalry with the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and newly launched Maruti Suzuki Amaze.

