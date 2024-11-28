    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Honda Amaze exterior and interior leaked before launch

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 28 November 2024,11:50 AM IST

            With less than a week to go before the official launch of the new Honda Amaze, the car has started to arrive at dealer stockyards across the country. The new spy pictures reveal the exterior design, interior layout, and colours of the updated sedan.

            Honda Amaze 2024 Rear View

            As seen in the leaked images, the third generation Amaze will get a new face with a massive hexagonal-patterned black grille flanked by LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The bumpers have also been reworked along with new alloy wheel design and tail lamps that bear resemblance to its elder sibling, City.

            Honda Amaze 2024 Dashboard

            The cabin is done in black and beige theme with a textured pattern at the centre of the dashboard. Further, it gets a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, and a new steering wheel.

            Under the hood, the new generation Amaze will continue with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that will be paired with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Upon launch, it will continue its rivalry with the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and newly launched Maruti Suzuki Amaze.

            Image Source

            Honda Amaze 2024
            HondaAmaze 2024 ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | Amaze 2024 | Honda Amaze 2024

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Updated BMW M2 launched in India at Rs. 1.03 crore

            Updated BMW M2 launched in India at Rs. 1.03 crore

            By Jay Shah11/29/2024 14:29:39

            The new BMW M2 has launched in India at Rs. 1.03 crore (ex-showroom).

            New Kia Syros SUV to sport a panoramic sunroof

            New Kia Syros SUV to sport a panoramic sunroof

            By Haji Chakralwale11/28/2024 15:44:58

            The upcoming Kia Syros SUV is all set to debut in the country in early 2025. And as per the new teaser, this new SUV will come loaded with a panoramic sunroof.

            Honda Amaze exterior and interior leaked before launch

            Honda Amaze exterior and interior leaked before launch

            By Jay Shah11/28/2024 11:50:42

            The exterior and interior leaked ahead of official launch.

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e launched in India

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e launched in India

            By Jay Shah11/27/2024 13:05:26

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e launched in India

            Maruti Suzuki Swift hybrid spotted testing

            Maruti Suzuki Swift hybrid spotted testing

            By Jay Shah11/26/2024 12:57:07

            New Maruti Suzuki Swift spied with a hybrid bage.

            Honda Amaze spied undisguised ahead of 4 December launch

            Honda Amaze spied undisguised ahead of 4 December launch

            By Jay Shah11/26/2024 12:04:46

            Ahead of 4 December launch, new Honda Amaze has been spied undisguised on public roads.

            Hyundai Creta EV India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Hyundai Creta EV India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By Haji Chakralwale11/25/2024 14:17:27

            Hyundai India is all set to introduce the Creta EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra BE 6e

            Mahindra BE 6e

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze 2024

            Honda Amaze 2024

            ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Toyota Camry 2024

            Toyota Camry 2024

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Tata Punch facelift

            Tata Punch facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Citroen Aircross facelift

            Citroen Aircross facelift

            ₹ 10.25 - 14.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra BE 6e

            Mahindra BE 6e

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M5

            BMW M5

            ₹ 1.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

            ₹ 1.95 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars