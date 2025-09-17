    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Honda Adds Crystal Black Pearl shade to Amaze Sedan

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 17 September 2025,11:42 AM IST

            Honda has introduced a new Crystal Black Pearl exterior colour for its third-generation Amaze. The firm says demand for darker, sportier finishes among younger buyers drove the decision.

            With this update, the Amaze is now offered in seven shades, including new and returning colours like Radiant Red, Obsidian Blue, Platinum White, Meteoroid Grey, Golden Brown, Lunar Silver and the new black finish.

            Honda Amaze Dashboard

            Mechanically, the Amaze remains unchanged. It continues with the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with options for a five-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox. The feature highlights remain consistent with LED projector headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps, 15-inch alloys, a seven-inch touchscreen system offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatic climate control, and push-button start button.

            Honda Amaze
            HondaAmaze ₹ 8.14 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | Honda Amaze | Amaze

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Altroz secures 5-star Bharat NCAP rating

            Tata Altroz secures 5-star Bharat NCAP rating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/18/2025 08:34:08

            The Tata Altroz has achieved a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP tests, becoming the only hatchback in India to earn the top score across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains.

            Honda Adds Crystal Black Pearl shade to Amaze Sedan

            Honda Adds Crystal Black Pearl shade to Amaze Sedan

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/17/2025 08:09:49

            Honda has introduced a new Crystal Black Pearl exterior colour for its third-generation Amaze. The firm says demand for darker, sportier finishes among younger buyers drove the decision.

            Tata Punch facelift spied again, front LED light bar confirmed

            Tata Punch facelift spied again, front LED light bar confirmed

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/17/2025 08:02:17

            The Punch facelift has been caught in development once more, with new spy images revealing updates to surface ahead of its expected launch in early next year.

            Citroen teases new Aircross X, bookings now open

            Citroen teases new Aircross X, bookings now open

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/16/2025 19:11:59

            Citroen India has dropped hints of an upgraded version of the Aircross SUV, dubbed the Aircross X, with early teasers showing enhanced comfort and tech. Meanwhile, bookings are now live for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

            Maruti Victoris earns 5-star Global NCAP rating

            Maruti Victoris earns 5-star Global NCAP rating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/16/2025 08:59:17

            The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has become the first SUV from the brand to achieve a five-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests, earning top marks for both adult and child occupant protection.

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris priced at Rs 10.49 lakh; Deliveries to start next week

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris priced at Rs 10.49 lakh; Deliveries to start next week

            By Desirazu Venkat09/15/2025 20:17:00

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris priced at Rs 10.49 lakh

            Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted Undergoing Tests

            Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted Undergoing Tests

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/14/2025 15:39:06

            A mid-life update for the Volkswagen Taigun has been spied in India, showing signs of styling changes and feature enhancements. The facelift is expected to launch sometime in 2026,.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Facelift

            Mahindra Thar Facelift

            ₹ 12.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Volvo EX30

            Volvo EX30

            ₹ 40.00 - 42.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue

            Hyundai New Venue

            ₹ 7.90 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Vinfast VF 3

            Vinfast VF 3

            ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Jaguar E-Pace

            Jaguar E-Pace

            ₹ 71.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Hyundai Ioniq 6

            Hyundai Ioniq 6

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Mahindra Bolero 2025

            Mahindra Bolero 2025

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Vinfast VF 7

            Vinfast VF 7

            ₹ 20.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Vinfast VF 6

            Vinfast VF 6

            ₹ 16.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt X

            Citroen Basalt X

            ₹ 7.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Kiger

            Renault Kiger

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars