Honda Adds Crystal Black Pearl shade to Amaze Sedan

Honda has introduced a new Crystal Black Pearl exterior colour for its third-generation Amaze. The firm says demand for darker, sportier finishes among younger buyers drove the decision.

With this update, the Amaze is now offered in seven shades, including new and returning colours like Radiant Red, Obsidian Blue, Platinum White, Meteoroid Grey, Golden Brown, Lunar Silver and the new black finish.

Mechanically, the Amaze remains unchanged. It continues with the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with options for a five-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox. The feature highlights remain consistent with LED projector headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps, 15-inch alloys, a seven-inch touchscreen system offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatic climate control, and push-button start button.

Honda | Honda Amaze | Amaze